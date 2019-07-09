Labour Go On the Offensive Against Peers Who Resigned Over Anti-Semitism

Fresh from threatening their whistleblowers over the weekend with heavy-handed legal letters from the attack dogs at Carter Ruck, Labour have responded in a similarly measured fashion to their three peers who resigned today in protest at Labour’s “institutional anti-Semitism”. Labour have opted to go strongly on the attack, saying “we completely reject these false and offensive claims”.

Guido suspects that going aggressively after two Jewish peers who’ve just resigned from the party over it no longer being “a safe political environment for Jewish people or other opponents of anti-Semitism” is probably not going to down as well as Labour think it is. We’ll find out soon enough who’s in the right when the Panorama documentary airs on Wednesday…