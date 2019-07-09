Grieve Amendment Not Selected

Dominic Grieve’s amendment to the Northern Ireland Bill attempting to make it impossible to prorogue Parliament in Autumn has not been selected. Grieve’s amendment was clearly far beyond the scope of the Bill as well as carrying a range of constitutional baggage. Although that’s hardly stopped Bercow before…

What has stopped him is the fact that as it’s a Committee of the whole House, he’s not in the Chair, it’s a Deputy Speaker instead. Eleanor Laing proving herself far more capable of dispensing the solemn responsibilities of the Speaker’s Chair than Bercow…