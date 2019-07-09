Fresh Deselection Bid Launched Against Sam Gyimah

After the previous attempt by East Surrey Conservatives to hold a no confidence vote in Sam Gyimah was spiked in March, a group of unhappy members have launched a fresh bid to oust the hardline Remainer MP. A petition signed by a “significant” number of local members was delivered to the Association Chairman last night, calling for a Special General Meeting to debate a reselection motion within 28 days. This would not deselect Gyimah of its own accord but would force it to go to a postal ballot of the full membership when Gyimah applies for reselection himself…

Gyimah’s recent public threats to take action against a new Tory leader over Brexit have certainly not endeared him to the local membership, disgruntled members insist it is not just his Brexit stance they object to but also his “appalling track record as a constituency MP”. If they get their way Gyimah might be getting his ‘People’s Vote’ after all – in himself…