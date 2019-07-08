Unions Now Officially Backing Remain

The trade union leaders have this afternoon finally come to a united position as to what they want Labour’s Brexit policy to be. Key Corbyn ally Len McCluskey appears to have finally dropped his opposition. The Unions will now pressure Labour to officially argue that whatever deal is negotiated in the next few months (or No Deal if talks are abandoned) should go to a second referendum, up against Remain. And they’ve finally admitted they want Labour to campaign for Remain…

But, crucially if there is a General Election, they have decided to back Labour attempting to negotiate a new Brexit deal, which would then go to a second referendum. Having their Brexit cake and eating it…