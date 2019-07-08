Richard Harrington Puffs His Troubles Away

Pugnacious Tory MP Richard Harrington managed to find enough time out from hijacking his local Conservative Association to take to the Thames for the Henley Royal Regatta over the weekend. Harrington channels Dick Dastardly as he puffs away on a cigar while the drinks flow on a private motorboat…

It’s not the only party he’ll be enjoying this week, he’s also got the big launch of his “Conservative Campaign Group for Watford” coming up – his own personally controlled rival to the local Association. Drinks and canapés provided if anyone from CCHQ happens to find themselves at a loose end in Watford on Thursday evening…