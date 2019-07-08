Kate Hoey Stepping Down as Labour MP

Labour Brexit hero Kate Hoey MP has announced that she will be stepping down as an MP at the next election after 30 years representing Vauxhall. Sadly it will mean an end to FBPE Corbynistas in heavily pro-Remain Vauxhall getting spectacularly triggered by their local MP. Opens up a plum safe Labour seat in the heart of London, Sadiq Khan will have half an eye on it as he mulls his options for a return to Parliament to fight for the Labour leadership…

Hoey put out a statement on Twitter confirming her decision not to seek re-election as a Labour candidate, although nothing in her statement rules out her potentially defecting to the Brexit Party before then. The Labour Remainer meltdown if she did would be something to behold…