Jealous Carole Blames Russians For Oakeshott Diplomatic Leak

Resident Observer conspiracy theorist Carole Cadwalladr predictably hit out at journalist Isabel Oakeshott yesterday, this time suggesting that because Lord Ashcroft is currently in Russia, the Kremlin was obviously behind Oakeshott’s agenda-setting diplomatic cables leak. Still a bit sore from that bruising encounter on the Marr sofa?

Meanwhile other lefty commentators have been trying to downplay the scoop as a “non-story”. Surely it’s not just because they’re a little jealous too? It’s not like the Guardian wouldn’t have jumped at the opportunity to publish leaks on this scale about a politician they hate…