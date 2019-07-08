Heather Mills Wins “Highest Media Libel Settlement in British History”

Heather Mills says that she and 90 others have been awarded the “highest media libel settlement in British history” after winning their case against News Group newspapers over the News of the World phone hacking scandal. Mills says:

“We have been awarded the highest media libel settlement in British legal history, and with it, a complete and unmitigated apology for the criminal, targeted smear campaign waged against us by News Group Newspapers – including hacking, invasion of privacy, and the publication of countless falsehoods and lies between 1999 and 2010.”

She’s yet to reveal just how big the payout is…

