Corbyn Sponsored EDM Backing Panorama’s Anti-Semitism Investigator

The latest Corbynista hate figure is BBC Panorama’s investigative journalist John Ware for daring to make a programme featuring former Labour staffers blowing the whistle on anti-Semitism. The programme hasn’t even been broadcast yet and Corbyn’s unofficial mouthpieces have already been aggressively going after him for days…

Funny how the hard left didn’t always have such a problem with Ware, here’s an Early Day Motion from 2002:

“That this House warmly congratulates BBC Panorama and the ever-vigilant investigative journalist, John Ware, for their perseverance and courage in researching and broadcasting, Licence to Murder, an investigation into collusion between British intelligence services and loyalist paramilitaries…”

And who exactly sponsored the EDM? None other than a certain Jeremy Bernard Corbyn…