McDonnell Defends Labour’s Hounding of Anti-Semitism Whistleblowers

After Barry Gardiner went on Ridge to attack Labour staffers who blew the whistle on Labour anti-Semitism, McDonnell naturally followed-up on Marr, insisting that Labour’s decision to send threatning legal letters was “just to remind them” of their confidentiality agreements. Nothing a short spell in the gulag won’t sort out…
Ambassador’s “Inept” Trump Cables Leaked | Mail on Sunday
Saj Backs Boris, Bids for Chancellor | Sunday Times
McDonnell Denies Plot to Oust Corbyn Aides | Sunday Times
Calling Democrats Nazis is Symptom of Madness | Times
Labour Being Destroyed by Corbyn’s Cabal | Ian Austin
Grandad Accidentally Gives Nurses Cannabis Cake | Sky News
Labour’s New Head of Membership is AS Denier | PoliticsHome
Kyoto, Paris and Total Failure to Cut CO2 | ConWoman
Harrington: Local Party In Transition | Watford Observer
What Was The Point Of The Brexit Party’s Stunt? | UnHerd
Britain Must Honour Hong Kong Obligations | Chris Patten
HP: Brexit No Significant Risk to Our Business | Register
Time to Decriminalise Drugs | Daily Record
Fully Automated Luxury Fantasy | Robin Whitlock
Tories Against No Deal | House Mag
Saj Backs Boris, Bids for Chancellor | Sunday Times
McDonnell Denies Plot to Oust Corbyn Aides | Sunday Times
Calling Democrats Nazis is Symptom of Madness | Times
Labour Being Destroyed by Corbyn’s Cabal | Ian Austin
Grandad Accidentally Gives Nurses Cannabis Cake | Sky News
Labour’s New Head of Membership is AS Denier | PoliticsHome
Kyoto, Paris and Total Failure to Cut CO2 | ConWoman
Harrington: Local Party In Transition | Watford Observer
What Was The Point Of The Brexit Party’s Stunt? | UnHerd
Britain Must Honour Hong Kong Obligations | Chris Patten
HP: Brexit No Significant Risk to Our Business | Register
Time to Decriminalise Drugs | Daily Record
Fully Automated Luxury Fantasy | Robin Whitlock
Tories Against No Deal | House Mag