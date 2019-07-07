McDonnell Defends Labour’s Hounding of Anti-Semitism Whistleblowers

After Barry Gardiner went on Ridge to attack Labour staffers who blew the whistle on Labour anti-Semitism, McDonnell naturally followed-up on Marr, insisting that Labour’s decision to send threatning legal letters was “just to remind them” of their confidentiality agreements. Nothing a short spell in the gulag won’t sort out…

Tags: , , ,
People:
July 7, 2019 at 12:40 pm

Seen Elsewhere