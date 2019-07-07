Gyimah Claims ’30 Plus’ Tory MPs Would Act to Stop No Deal

Sam Gyimah won’t reveal how far his ’30 plus’ Tory MPs would be prepared to go to try to stop no deal. Are they really going to try to usher in Corbyn’s Marxist anti-Semites instead if they can’t get their way?

July 7, 2019 at 12:25 pm

