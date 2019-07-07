Gauke: I’d “Resign in Advance” From a Boris No Deal Cabinet

Not that anyone’s really expecting him to be in it anyway after his recent antics, but David Gauke has clarified that he would “resign in advance” from a potential Boris Cabinet if he was required to sign up to leaving the EU on October 31st deal or no deal.

Funny how he didn’t feel the need to make the same clarification about a Jeremy Hunt Cabinet, despite Hunt also backing no deal just with more woolliness around the date. Or that he never felt the need to resign from a May Government that had “no deal is better than a bad deal” as its official policy for well over two years…