Raab “Exclusive” Does Third Round

PoliticsHome had an “exclusive” investigation this morning into the vast sums splurged on targeted Facebook ads by Dom Raab’s unsuccessful leadership bid. As Guido suspected at the time, he was targeting the wrong audience during the MPs’ phase…

One problem with this exclusive story, The Sun already had it as an “exclusive” two and a half weeks ago on 19th June. That’s not all, a full eight days before The Sun ran it the story was actually broken by the BBC’s Joey D’Urso on 11th June, ironically the one person who didn’t plaster “exclusive” all over it. Exclusive to all news outlets everywhere…