Raab “Exclusive” Does Third Round

PoliticsHome had an “exclusive” investigation this morning into the vast sums splurged on targeted Facebook ads by Dom Raab’s unsuccessful leadership bid. As Guido suspected at the time, he was targeting the wrong audience during the MPs’ phase…

One problem with this exclusive story, The Sun already had it as an “exclusive” two and a half weeks ago on 19th June. That’s not all, a full eight days before The Sun ran it the story was actually broken by the BBC’s Joey D’Urso on 11th June, ironically the one person who didn’t plaster “exclusive” all over it. Exclusive to all news outlets everywhere…

Tags: , ,
People: /
July 5, 2019 at 12:06 pm

Media News List



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Conrad Black on Max Hastings and Boris…

“As the former employer of both of them, and although their positions were of unequal importance and challenges, on balance I must declare Boris to be more reliable and trustworthy than Max.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.