Labour MP Uses Severely Injured Climber for Grinning Photo Op

Labour’s Ruth George taken to Facebook to post a bizarre picture of herself grinning next to a seriously injured climber who had fallen off a cliff and was in a condition severe enough to involve a stretcher. Not a laughing matter surely?

Wow, just finished a very hectic 14.5 hour shift with these amazing paramedics – Bruce and Jamie At Buxton Ambulance Station. A chance to see all of our emergency services at work today with call-outs in Chapel, a house fire on Fairfield Road in Buxton and finally a climber who’d fallen from a cliff in Stoney Middleton. Needed Mountain Rescue to stretcher him out and they were there in no time with lots of skilled and experienced people to help.

Previously Ruth suggested that Change UK was being funded by Israel, and compared Amber Rudd to Hitler. Having another totally normal one today…