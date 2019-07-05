Jaguar Land Rover Announce Billion Pound Investment in UK

Jaguar Land Rover have become the latest company to defy the doomsayers – this morning they’ve announced a billion pound investment in their Castle Bromwich plant. JLR will convert the plant to a state-of-the-art electric vehicle factory which will build an electric version of their XJ model, a luxury saloon which retails for upwards of a cool £60,000. JLR say:

“The future of mobility is electric and, as a visionary British company, we are committed to making our next generation of zero-emission vehicles in the UK.”

JLR have been hit particularly badly in recent years by the diesel emissions scandal due to their heavy reliance on diesel engines. Now they’ve finally decided to take proactive steps to adapt their business to the costly and inefficient eco-future both the UK and EU governments are determined to foist on us. Makes a change from them moaning about Brexit at least…

July 5, 2019 at 10:45 am

