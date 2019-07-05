Commons Executive Board to Recommend Scrapping MPs’ Exclusive Areas in Parliament

MPs could lose their exclusive access to some of Parliament’s best bars and restaurants under new recommendations being drawn up by the Commons Executive Board. They are holding a consultation as part of their response to the Cox Report into bullying and harassment in Westminster. A draft seen by Guido shows that they plan to recommend that staffers no longer be barred from MP-only areas like Strangers’ Bar, the gilded Pugin Room and the riverside Terrace. The plans are intended to end the culture of “them and us” relationships between MPs and staffers…

The draft states that “grade status (i.e. SCS, A-E) should play absolutely no role in determining whether any passholder can access a facility or service on the Estate”. Facilities like members-only toilets and showers would also be opened up to all passholders. Even more radically, the proposals could allow non-MPs to gain “exceptional access” to the Smoking Room, the Members’ Tea Room, Members’ Dining Room, and Members’ Lobby. Parliament’s old guard are not going to be pleased…