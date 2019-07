Jeremy Corbyn has a negative 51% approval rating; confirming that his condoning of anti-semitism and constructive ambiguity on Brexit has killed his fleeting popularity. Theresa May has a negative 31%, “Theresa May in Trousers” has a similar negative 30% and Boris a less negative 23%. Giving Boris a clear edge over Hunt. Hunt’s supporters like to say Boris is a Marmite character, they should reflect on how much Marmite is loved by the British people…

Full YouGov data tables.