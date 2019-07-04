Labour Continue Decades of Lying About the NHS

The NHS has been under Tory management for most of its life. At almost every election Labour claim that the NHS is under threat from “Tory Cuts”, yet the budget increases as ever. The new twist in their latest campaign is that Trump will be buying the NHS.

Once it was explained to Trump what the NHS was he excluded it from a trade deal, saying “But I don’t see [the NHS] as being, that’s something that I would not consider part of trade. That’s not trade.” Not that the Labour Party will interrupt decades of lying slogans about the future of the NHS…

UPDATE: Here’s US Ambassador Woody Johnson rubbishing the claims that the US wants to privatise the NHS just last week at the CPS’ Thatcher Conference:

July 4, 2019 at 4:09 pm

