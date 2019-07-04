Johnsons Removal Van Parks Outside Gove’s Office

A Johnsons removal van was this morning spotted parked up outside Gove’s Department for Environment, Food, and Rural Affairs. That would be particularly vindictive..
Andrew Neil was a stickler for historical accuracy on today’s PoliticsLive…
“The American War of Independence, or more accurately the British Civil War of North America.”