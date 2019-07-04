Johnsons Removal Van Parks Outside Gove’s Office

A Johnsons removal van was this morning spotted parked up outside Gove’s Department for Environment, Food, and Rural Affairs. That would be particularly vindictive..

People: /
July 4, 2019 at 9:43 am

Seen Elsewhere



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Andrew Neil was a stickler for historical accuracy on today’s PoliticsLive

“The American War of Independence, or more accurately the British Civil War of North America.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
Tory Results In Full Tory Results In Full