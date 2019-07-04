As the Ballots Go Out, Gove Contemplates What Might Have Been

Literally by the bike shed behind DEFRA off Great Peter Street Gove can be regularly spotted having a crafty fag. Is he weighing up for whom to vote? Or contemplating what might have been…
Andrew Neil was a stickler for historical accuracy on today’s PoliticsLive…
“The American War of Independence, or more accurately the British Civil War of North America.”