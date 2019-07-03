Who Are You LibDem Leaders?

Only one in five LibDems can identify who the likely next leader. Only 1 in 12 normal people can guess who will lead the yellow party…
Putin trolls Britain’s lack of democracy….
“Of course, it is different from what you have in Great Britain. We are a democratic country. [laughs] In your country, one leader has left, and the second leader, who is for all intents and purposes the top figure in the state, is not elected by a direct vote of the people, but by the ruling party.”