Why Have Hunt’s 2016 Photos Disappeared?

Jeremy Hunt’s official Facebook page has an expansive public photo library dating back to 2013. Strangely one year doesn’t feature at all. A regular uploader in 2013, 2014, 2015, 2017, 2018, and 2019, Hunt seems to have missed out one key year, 2016. Must have been an uneventful year…

Or could it be the case that Jeremy has engaged in some revisionism, deleting all the photos taken after July 2015, and before 2017? Like the one above which Guido retrieved from the memory hole? The internet never forgets…