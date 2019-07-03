Why Have Hunt’s 2016 Photos Disappeared?

Jeremy Hunt’s official Facebook page has an expansive public photo library dating back to 2013. Strangely one year doesn’t feature at all. A regular uploader in 2013, 2014, 2015, 2017, 2018, and 2019, Hunt seems to have missed out one key year, 2016. Must have been an uneventful year…

Or could it be the case that Jeremy has engaged in some revisionism, deleting all the photos taken after July 2015, and before 2017? Like the one above which Guido retrieved from the memory hole? The internet never forgets…

Quote of the Day

Emmanuel Macron comes over all euro-sceptic…

“We ended the day on what we can call a failure. It’s a very bad image we are giving of the Council and Europe, no one can be satisfied with what happened over so many hours. Our credibility is profoundly tainted with these meetings that are too long and lead to nothing, we give an image of Europe that isn’t serious. We cannot hold talks with world leaders, in an ever more violent world, and be a club that meets at 28 without ever deciding anything.”

