Electoral Commission Attack the Police Over Referendum Investigation

After the Metropolitan Police’s legal letter responding to the latest loony Brexit lawsuit which eviscerated the Electoral Commission, the Electoral Commission have hit back strongly at the police themselves, accusing them of a “startling argument” and making “unfounded, misleading and incorrect” assertions:

“The letter from Metropolitan Police lawyers contains a number of assertions about the work of the Commission which are unfounded, misleading and incorrect. This a startling argument, put forward as part of an organisation’s defence of its record on timely investigatory work. It is also directly contrary to recent positive comment made by the Metropolitan Police Commissioner about collaborative working between our organisations. We are writing to her to seek urgent assurance of her position in relation to this correspondence.”