Brexit Party Face Staff Cuts Following EFDD Group Collapse

Staffers who were working for Nigel Farage’s transnational EFDD European Parliamentary group are now on redundancy pay until November 2nd after the Brexit Party leader failed to form a new group with his old partners in the Italian Five Star Movement. Having no group means Farage loses money and even more crucially speaking time, and his front row seat, meaning we won’t be seeing a typical barnstorming EU election victory speech any time soon. It will also leave the new set of Brexit MEP’s with no support, guidance or clue as to the workings of the Parliament…

Going forward Guido hears that some staffers will be offered Accredited Parliamentary Assistant contracts to keep them in the Parliament, however these contracts will be less than what they earn now in monthly redundancy pay. Who would take less money for the same length contract and more work..?

The Brexit Party has struggled to find allies in the new parliament after the centre-right collapsed in favour of Le Pen-aligned parties that Farage refuses to work with. Farage’s old EFDD allies the Five Star Movement don’t want to form a group that would collapse following the UK leaving in October. If an extension were to happen, as many in Brussels expect, there will be a much better chance of Nigel pulling a group together – which he can at any time. Maybe it #HasToBeHunt and his ‘short’ extension for the EFDD to make a comeback…