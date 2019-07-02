McDonnell Gives Hammond Red Book By Anti-Semitism Denier

McDonnell told the House this afternoon that “this may be the Chancellor’s last Treasury questions” and as a result gifted him a new Little Red Book, harking back to his bizarre budget response in 2016 when he threw Mao’s little red book at George Osborne. Except this time the red book is ‘Rebel Footprints: A Guide to Uncovering London’s Radical History’ by David Rosenberg…

David Rosenberg, a Labour anti-Semitism denier, who has called Labour’s crisis an “alleged “problem” with anti-semitism” claiming that reports of anti-semitism are “very largely concocted allegations.” He has even accused Margaret Hodge of wielding “her family’s Holocaust history as a weapon.” Moving on from a Communist mass murderer to an anti-Semitism denier. Guido isn’t sure that represents great progress…

Hat-tip: Ross Kempsell