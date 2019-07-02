Lisa Nandy: I Would Now Vote For May’s Deal

Lisa Nandy told today’s PoliticsLive today that had May stayed on and brought back her deal for a fourth time she would have voted for it. Nandy consistently hinted that she wanted to back the deal though never did, giving only lip service to her massively Leave-voting constituents. Constituents who voted 41% for the Brexit Party in May, leaving Labour on just 19.9%…

The problem for Labour is May’s deal was always their deal. It contained the permanent customs union they wanted, as well as ludicrously high alignment to EU rules on goods. They only ever opposed it for political reasons and now that has come back to bite them…