Lineker Costs All the Licence Fees of Everyone in Buckingham

Guido’s number crunchers have calculated that the total amount of money spent on each of the BBC’s top ten stars is equivalent to every single resident of some of the UK’s most significant towns paying a licence fee directly to the loaded luvvies.

Gary Lineker, for example is paid £1,750,000 a year. Including employer’s National Insurance the BBC is paying £1,991,500 for him, divided by the licence fee that would cover every man woman and child in Buckingham. And that’s not even taking into account that licence fees are per household rather than per person!

Gary Lineker – Buckingham, Bucks

Chris Evans – Abergele, Conwy County

Graham Norton – Bidford-on-Avon, Warwickshire

Huw Edwards – Boroughbridge, North Yorkshire

Steve Wright – Gilberdyke, East Yorkshire

Alan Shearer – Busby, East Renfrewshire

Andrew Marr – Kirton in Lindsey, Lincolnshire

Claudia Winkleman – Thorpe Willoughby, North Yorkshire

Jason Mohammad – Stocksfield, Northumberland

Vanessa Feltz – Brewood, Staffordshire

The BBC hands out this sort of cash to its top tier luvvies yet can’t bring itself to find the savings to not tax the over 75s. All of this would cease to be a problem if they just scrapped the licence fee and moved to a sensible subscription model like Netflix, Sky, HBO, Amazon Prime, BT Sports, Apple Music, Spotify…