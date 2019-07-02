Japanese Telecoms Giant Opens Global HQ in London

The Japanese Government have been doing their best to stoke fears over No Deal, the foreign minister threatened both Hunt and Boris over it last week. Meanwhile Japanese businesses are just getting on with investing in the UK. Japanese telecoms giant NTT Corporation has announced that they’re opening a new global HQ for their international subsidiary in London. NTT Corp has an annual revenue of over $100 billion a year and currently employs 40,000 people. The new London-based subsidiary merges three companies into an $11 billion business. Hardly running scared of a No Deal Brexit…

NTT Corp President and CEO Jun Sawada said their commitment to the UK remains “extremely strong” and that they made a “deliberate decision” to choose London after considering several locations:

“It has many benefits, including a stable economy, wealth of skills and talent, diversity in population and thinking, strong infrastructure, schools and housing for global talent moving to the city. In short, it’s a great city to live and work in, and we’re excited that we are making it the home for our new business”.

None of which is going to change after the UK says sayonara to the EU…