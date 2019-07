Jeremy Hunt has told ITV he believes a WTO exit could be as damaging for the UK as the 2008 financial crisis was, which saw unemployment rise by 50% more in less than three years. Worse than even George Osborne was predicting before the referendum…

He said he bases his assessment on Bank of England studies, the same studies that predicted a vote to leave would cause a recession. Instead wages, employment, and the economy all grew. He just can’t help himself…