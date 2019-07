We’re looking for a summer intern and it is a six week paid position. Obviously you must be digitally savvy and if you can edit video that is a definite positive. We have been known to sometimes hire interns for permanent positions. You must share our values, want to chase down a story and supply your own headwear. We could not care less about where you are from, what schools or university you went to, we care far more about what you can do. Email paul@order-order.com for more details…