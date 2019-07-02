Brexit Party MEPs Turn Their Backs on EU ‘National Anthem’

Silly season has officially begun with the Brexit Party’s 29 MEPs turning their backs to the EU’s ‘national anthem’ as it played to open a new session of the Parliament in Strasbourg this morning. The Eurocrats were really not happy, with a viably miffed EU Parliament President hitting out at the new MEPs saying “You stand for the anthem of another country.” Getting a bit ahead of himself there, the EU isn’t a country quite yet despite the best endeavours of those who run it…

Meanwhile the Lib Dems’ 16 MEPs arrived wearing T-Shirts sporting the slogan “Bollocks to Brexit.” Big student politics vibes across the board…