This weekend was a difficult choice for some; Glasto or the Brexit Party’s “Big Vision Rally”. In the end Michael Heaver and 5,000 others decided to wave their glow sticks in Birmingham. Still a bit trippy…

MC Nigel entered the hall to people putting their hand’s up to the sound of Macklemore’s “The ceiling can’t hold us”. The actual purpose was to unveil 100 prospective parliamentary candidates. Don’t think we got given all their names to drill down their social media histories…