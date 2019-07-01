Labour Party Democracy Harriet Style

Harriet is polling her Camberwell & Peckham CLP members as to whether she should stand again. Via text message they can vote yes. That’s it comrades…
Putin trolls Britain’s lack of democracy….
“Of course, it is different from what you have in Great Britain. We are a democratic country. [laughs] In your country, one leader has left, and the second leader, who is for all intents and purposes the top figure in the state, is not elected by a direct vote of the people, but by the ruling party.”