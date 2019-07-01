Labour Party Democracy Harriet Style

Harriet is polling her Camberwell & Peckham CLP members as to whether she should stand again. Via text message they can vote yes. That’s it comrades…

July 1, 2019 at 10:30 am

Quote of the Day

Putin trolls Britain’s lack of democracy….

“Of course, it is different from what you have in Great Britain. We are a democratic country. [laughs] In your country, one leader has left, and the second leader, who is for all intents and purposes the top figure in the state, is not elected by a direct vote of the people, but by the ruling party.”

