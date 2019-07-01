Grieve and Starmer Spotted Plotting

Dominic Grieve was this morning spotted plotting with Shadow Brexit Secretary Keir Starmer, who last week declared the EU anthem to be amongst his desert island discs. Guido wonders if they were deciding Cabinet positions in the future “Government of National Unity” that Ed Davey wants Starmer to lead…

UPDATE: Guido understands the discussion was over whether Labour will back Grieve’s nefarious attempt to hold pensioners to ransom to scare the Government away from delivering a clean WTO break from the EU. The Mirror’s Pippa Crerar is reporting Labour are now more likely to back the move than not. Deliberately starving pensioners and the disabled of vital funding to prevent the implementation of a democratic decision is unlikely to go down well on the doorsteps

July 1, 2019 at 2:50 pm

Quote of the Day

Putin trolls Britain’s lack of democracy….

“Of course, it is different from what you have in Great Britain. We are a democratic country. [laughs] In your country, one leader has left, and the second leader, who is for all intents and purposes the top figure in the state, is not elected by a direct vote of the people, but by the ruling party.”

