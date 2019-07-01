Cadwalladr Facing £1,500 Fine for Late Filing

Hyggelig Limited is 100% owned and controlled by Carole Cadwalladr. After six months the fine for late filing of company accounts goes up to £1,500. If we were to follow her style of journalism we would now be demanding a police investigation, reporting her to some regulatory body* or something. Screaming down the phone at her for not answering questions. Maybe she should take a break from her conspiracies and just file her accounts…

*Who can forget the time she reported Michael Gove to the Parliamentary Standards Commissioner because he allegedly leaked her questions to Guido.