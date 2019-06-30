McCluskey Would Back Leaving With a Deal Over Remain

Len McCluskey taking the LOTO lines on Marr, he isn’t even unequivocal over whether he’d back Remain over No Deal. Corbyn’s inner circle just want Brexit to go through, without having to take responsibility themselves…

June 30, 2019 at 1:30 pm

