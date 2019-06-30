Marr Splutters as Hunt Says He Would Do No Deal “With a Heavy Heart”

Marr declares that entrepreneurs “will lose their companies” if no deal happens, before literally spluttering with incredulity as Hunt gives him a measured and thoughtful answer to his question. Not even pretending to be impartial…

June 30, 2019

