Pride Before a Fail for People’s Vote

Campaigners at the People’s Vote are busy trying to weaponise the popularity of Pride for their anti-Brexit campaign, they say “we are protesting once more because Brexit is a danger to the LGBT+ community, threatening our hard-won rights.” If the EU is such a crucial defender of LGBT rights perhaps they’d like to explain why Britain ranks as one of the best countries for LGBT rights in the EU while several other EU countries are actually going backwards. Around half of EU countries haven’t legalised same-sex marriage or adoption, and some including Germany still don’t even have comprehensive anti-discrimination laws. It’s insulting to the generations of LGBT campaigners who have fought tirelessly – and successfully – for LGBT rights here in the UK without the EU ever getting involved…

People’s Vote supporter Caroline Lucas was so keen to send out Pride virtue signals this morning that she mistakenly congratulated the Stonewall charity on “half a century of campaigning and fighting for equality and diversity.” Of course the Stonewall charity did not exist 50 years ago, that was the Stonewall riots themselves – the charity was set up 20 years later. Awkward error from the wokest of the woke…

Of course the Guido team would never use Pride for virtue-signalling…