New Statesman’s Grace Blakely Makes The Case For Boris

On today’s PoliticsLive, the New Statesman’s Grace Blakeley made one of the most compelling cases for Boris Guido has heard all week. “He is at his heart a Thatcherite.” Music to the membership’s ears…

June 28, 2019 at 12:35 pm

