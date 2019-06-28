Corbynista MP Refers Himself For Deselection

Wacky Labour Corbynista Lloyd Russell-Moyle has today submitted himself to face a vote of confidence amongst his local members. In an email obtained by LabourList, Russell-Moyle wrote to local members saying that as he was imposed on the local party in 2017 by Labour’s NEC, he will only re-stand with the support of the local membership.

“In 2017 in the snap general election I was imposed by the NEC as your candidate in the election with grassroots members not having a say in my selection. I pledged that I would not re-stand unless I had the confidence of the members. “Using an anonymous third party voting organisation, members will be emailed with a poll asking if they support me staying on as the Labour candidate with the results being given to the CLP executive directly.”

Russel-Moyle, who supports mandatory re-selection of Labour MPs, should be congratulated for standing by his principles. Labour MPs under the ‘trigger ballot system’ will not face an automatic vote of their membership unless more than one third of local party branches or affiliated branches oppose their candidacy. Labour MPs have until July 8 to indicate if they would like to continue their candidacy or not…