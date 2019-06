How will this play with Tory voters? Guido is not sure whether they will merely approve of the sentiment or be absolutely ecstatic about it…



UPDATE: Boris says “Pas du tout” (“not at all”).

See what @BorisJohnson says to me when I ask him if he called the French “turds” #ToryLeadership pic.twitter.com/CjXiyr7En5 — Andy Bell (@andybell5news) June 28, 2019

UPDATE II: Boris gives fuller response “I have no recollection of this comment. But I notice that it is not very well sourced – anyway.”