Tory MPs Told to Boast About Unfunded Economy-Wrecking Pledge

Tory MPs have been told by CCHQ to share this graphic boasting about their new commitment to make the UK carbon-neutral by 2050. No other major country has committed to the pledge although Theresa May is planning a desperate attempt at the G20 to talk other leaders into it. The fact that developed countries going ‘net zero’ simply means they’ll outsource all their emissions to the developing world instead seems to be completely lost on her…

The pledge will cost the UK at least £1 trillion, much of which will be borne by individuals and businesses rather than the exchequer, we don’t know the true cost as May hasn’t even done a proper Treasury analysis. Eco-fanatics love to talk about the burden this generation is placing on children and grandchildren. For a fleeting PR stunt Tory MPs are being told to boast about piling on mountains of economic harm for future generations by a leader who won’t be in office to deal with the consequences…

All the Tories are doing is playing into the hands of the hard left, Paul Mason spilled the beans with his article yesterday all but admitting that the climate agenda is just a Trojan horse to bring about “the end of capitalism as we know it.” Diehard eco-loons will always attack the Tories no matter how much they do – since 2010 the UK has cut emissions by 25%, by far the most of any G20 country, and UK carbon emissions are already the lowest since 1888. They won’t be satisfied until the entire free enterprise system that underpins global prosperity is completely dismantled…