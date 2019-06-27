Neil Coyle Hits Out At ‘Jim’ Vaz

Labour’s Neil Coyle conducted a scathing interview on Sky News, lashing out at Labour’s process to reinstate Chris Williamson, which involved both Keith Vaz and Huda Elmi. Curiously he presumably mistakenly referred to Keith as ‘Jim’.

“I think Jim Vaz needs to look at himself and wonder if he was in the best place to make that kind of judgement or whether he would be better off sticking to laundry quite frankly.”

Surely just a slip of the tongue…