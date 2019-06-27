Lords Regret Commons Nodding Through £1 Trillion Policy

The House of Lords has passed a motion of regret in the House of Commons simply nodding through a £1 trillion statutory instrument on Monday. The passage of the SI took less than 90 minutes without a single vote taking place. It only required minimal scrutiny and no impact assessment had to be prepared…

Peers today voted for a motion of regret that said the Government has “given little detail of how the emissions target will be met” and “made a substantial change in policy without the full and proper scrutiny that such a change deserves.” It beggars belief that this ludicrously costly policy was passed on a whim without any scrutiny whatsoever. This should not be how the world’s fifth largest economy conducts its affairs…

June 27, 2019 at 3:36 pm

Quote of the Day

Marc Almond on Emma Thompson…

“Emma Thompson has arrived in her gas guzzling carbon footprint stomping jet to serve Vegan food from the boat parked on Oxford Circus while the Yoga classes are taking place on Waterloo Bridge! Haha really? Couldn’t make this stuff up.”

