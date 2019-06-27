Lords Regret Commons Nodding Through £1 Trillion Policy

The House of Lords has passed a motion of regret in the House of Commons simply nodding through a £1 trillion statutory instrument on Monday. The passage of the SI took less than 90 minutes without a single vote taking place. It only required minimal scrutiny and no impact assessment had to be prepared…

Peers today voted for a motion of regret that said the Government has “given little detail of how the emissions target will be met” and “made a substantial change in policy without the full and proper scrutiny that such a change deserves.” It beggars belief that this ludicrously costly policy was passed on a whim without any scrutiny whatsoever. This should not be how the world’s fifth largest economy conducts its affairs…