Labour Say Offshore Freeholds ‘Disgraceful’, Rent Their Own HQ From Offshore Trust

Labour have today gone hard on freeholds owned in offshore tax havens today, press releasing that 50,000 across the UK are under such arrangements. They neglect however to mention that among those 50,000 is their own Victoria Street HQ…

Labour are thought to pay half a million pounds a year to rent their London headquarters. The money goes to a tax exempt property unit trust fund based offshore in Jersey. John McDonnell today said that “It’s disgraceful that so much control is being exercised over UK property by offshore companies based in tax havens.” When will he be making good on his 2017 pledge to ‘end dealings’ with Labour’s current landlord..?