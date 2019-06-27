Keir Starmer Picks EU Anthem at Desert Island Discs Event

Labour’s Shadow Brexit Secretary has picked the EU’s ‘national’ anthem as one of his favourite bops during a Desert Island Disks style event at a Labour Party fundraiser in Camden last week. Guido hopes he was just playing to the pro-EU crowd, he can’t genuinely be that sad?

He reportedly told the audience that it was fanatical Remainer and leader of Labour MEPs Richard Corbett’s ringtone, and if people wanted the EU anthem to blast shadow cabinet meetings they should call his phone. How’s that ‘constructive ambiguity’ coming along eh?