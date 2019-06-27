Keir Starmer Picks EU Anthem at Desert Island Discs Event

Labour’s Shadow Brexit Secretary has picked the EU’s ‘national’ anthem as one of his favourite bops during a Desert Island Disks style event at a Labour Party fundraiser in Camden last week. Guido hopes he was just playing to the pro-EU crowd, he can’t genuinely be that sad?

He reportedly told the audience that it was fanatical Remainer and leader of Labour MEPs Richard Corbett’s ringtone, and if people wanted the EU anthem to blast shadow cabinet meetings they should call his phone. How’s that ‘constructive ambiguity’ coming along eh?

June 27, 2019 at 2:47 pm

Quote of the Day

Ed Davey on who he would like to see lead a government of national unity

“Yvette Cooper for obvious reasons, she’s been very high-profile in cross-party work, and I’ve also mentioned Hilary Benn as chair of the Brexit Select Committee. But it would not be for me here to make that suggestion, it would be for others working cross-party. I think it probably has to be a Labour MP because most of the MPs supporting a Queen’s Speech would be Labour. Ultimately it’s a challenge to my Labour colleagues, many of who realise a no-deal Brexit would be deeply damaging to their constituents.”

