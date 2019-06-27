Hunt Slammed In Digital Hustings Comments

The Tories streamed last night’s digital hustings live on Periscope, and while both candidates delivered strong performances the comments section revealed one of Hunt’s biggest flaws as a candidate – the enthusiasm gap. His low energy levels appear to not have been able to galvanise a support base in the style of Jeremy Corbyn, Nigel Farage, or even Rory Stewart, meaning the comments were almost universally hostile to him. The mark of a good campaigner is ability to generate an enthusiastic (even if small) base who follow the candidate despite wider public opinion. It’s clear Hunt has not yet even found his Rory moment…

Boris on the other hand does not seem to have been damaged by the media barrage over the weekend. ConservativeHome’s survey today reveals almost two thirds of Tory members are supporting him over Hunt who rests on just 30%. The challenge for Boris is to keep his momentum going for another month. The challenge for Hunt is to find some in the first place…