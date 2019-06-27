Grieve to Hold Pensioners To Ransom Over No Deal Brexit

Dominic Grieve and Margaret Becket have announced that in yet another attempt to frustrate the referendum result they will propose amendments finance legislation on Tuesday to defund vital Government departments in the event of a ‘No Deal’ Brexit. The departments targeted include the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government, Department for Education, and the Department for Work and Pensions. Going after support structures for disabled people, pensioners, and schoolchildren all to stop Britain properly leaving the EU…

Given that the legal default remains ‘No Deal’, and the Government has already spent in the region of £4 billion preparing for it, this is a deeply callous course of action as if parliamentary paralysis persists then Britain will leave with ‘No Deal’. It’s a likely outcome and this Remainer plan will deliberately twist the knife into vulnerable people if it goes ahead.

As Number 10’s former Director of Legislative Affairs Nikki da Costa points out, in January 20 Tory MPs voted to neuter the Government’s tax administration powers in the event of ‘No Deal’, preventing measures that will reassure business. The psychology of MPs legislating to bring government departments to a halt if they don’t get their way on Brexit is a new level of fanaticism…